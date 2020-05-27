“We suspect that explosives were set to the door with the intent to harm, but the investigation is still at such an early stage that it is difficult to comment on the motive for the act, for example,” said Olli Töyräs, the detective chief inspector in charge of the pre-trial investigation at KRP.

THE EXPLOSION in Mäkkylä, Espoo, on Monday is being investigated as two attempted murders, reveals the National Bureau of Investigation (KRP).

“There are currently no indications that the incident is linked to organised crime or terrorism,” he added.

The explosion occurred as two police officers sought to enter a flat on a service call in Mäkkylä, Espoo, at 8.45pm on Monday. Both of them sustained injuries in the explosion but did not require longer-term hospital care.

Because the victims of the suspected crime are police officers, the pre-trial investigation was handed over to KRP on Tuesday.

“The explosion was followed by a several-hour operation as police determined whether or not the flat was safe. We also made the decision to evacuate the building at this point. A man born in 1979 was found dead in the flat during the police operation and he is suspected of attempted murders targeting police officers,” told Töyräs.

The man, who was the occupant of the flat, did not die in the explosion but had committed suicide before police entered the flat, according to unconfirmed media reports. Documents from the District Court of Western Uusimaa reveal that the man was facing severe financial difficulties.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT