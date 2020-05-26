The state of Taiwan has donated the Northern hospital districts of Finland 200000 surgical masks for the fight against the coronavirus. The masks will be very useful, as the epidemic is severely testing especially the hospital districts of Länsi-Pohja and Kainuu. The masks have arrived to the preparedness storage of Oulu University Hospital in Kempele, from which they will be distributed further to the healthcare districts that need them the most. Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Parliamentary Taiwan Friendship Group Mikko Kärnä, involved in arranging the donation to Finland, is in deep gratitude to the state of Taiwan.

"It is absolutely magnificent that Finland has solidary and loyal friends like Taiwan, who help us at times of emergency. We are still lacking appropriate protective equipment, and the equipment donated now by Taiwan have been calculated to cover the need for surgical masks of the whole Northern Finland for two to three weeks. On behalf of Finland, I wish to express my warm thanks to the state of Taiwan and its de facto representation, the Taipei Representative Office in Finland. The determined work of Representative Janet Chang and others has made the donation possible, and we owe them greatly. This illustrates that the fight against the coronavirus will be won together," said Kärnä.

Taiwan itself has succeeded excellently in controlling the coronavirus epidemic and there have been only less than 500 confirmed cases. There are only a few cases of deaths. The key strengths of Taiwan in preventing the epidemic have been anticipation, speed, openness and democracy. Representative Janet Chang states that having now successfully suppressed the epidemic, Taiwan has been able to focus on helping its foreign friends.

"Helping friends is a great privilege and honour to Taiwan. Containing the pandemic and the daily production of more than 18 million surgical masks have enabled Taiwan to help Finland and other countries in the fight against the coronavirus," says representative of Taiwan in Finland Ms. Janet Chang. "I wish to thank Member of Parliament Mikko Kärnä, the hospital districts and others involved, for their persistent efforts in making the donation possible. I also extend my deepest condolences to the loved ones of the Finns who have succumbed to the coronavirus. I hope this donation gives them light and faith at these difficult times – together we will make it through. I am also very confident that the work with Member of Parliament Mikko Kärnä, Parliamentary Taiwan Friendship Group and our other partners on bringing Finland and Taiwan closer together in the future will continue positively."

"This is heart-warming and helps to carry on efforts to hunt down more protective equipment for the social and healthcare professionals of Northern Finland, to the frontline of the battle against the coronavirus," said the Procurement Manager of the special responsibility area of Oulu University Hospital, Juha Putkonen.

HT