The Social Insurance Institution of Finland (Kela) on Monday said the treatment is no longer free for people who have no home municipality or certificate of right to treatment even if they have a temporary or permanent residence permit in Finland.

AINO-KAISA PEKONEN (Left Alliance), the Minister of Social Affairs and Health, has voiced her bafflement with new guidelines on who are entitled to free treatment for Covid-19.

Number of infections climbs by 50 The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) says the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infections rose by 50 to 6,493 between Wednesday and Thursday.

The new coronavirus thereby has an incidence of 117 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Finland.

The death toll from the virus crept up by two to 306.

A total of 110 people are currently in hospital care, including 22 in critical care, with symptoms caused by the virus.

The number of samples tested for the virus reached the 160,000-mark after some 3,900 samples were analysed between Wednesday and Thursday.

Kela published its guidelines earlier this week, saying they will be applied to everyone who has sought or seeks treatment for symptoms caused by the new coronavirus on 11 May or later.

“The coronavirus is a generally dangerous infectious disease. Everyone who becomes sick due to the coronavirus must be guaranteed treatment in Finland. We at [the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health] are looking into the background of the guidelines. We will comment further on the issue soon,” Pekonen said on Twitter on Thursday.

Helsingin Sanomat wrote yesterday that the guidelines would deny free treatment to, for example, au pairs, diplomats, employees on secondments, undocumented unsuccessful asylum seekers and non-working students from third countries.

Emma Kari, the chairperson of the Green Parliamentary Group, similarly underlined that making sure everyone has access to free tests and treatment is crucial for combating the outbreak in Finland.

“Why on earth would you raise the threshold to seek treatment for undocumented people by adopting payments?” she asked.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi