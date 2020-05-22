AINO-KAISA PEKONEN (Left Alliance), the Minister of Social Affairs and Health, has voiced her bafflement with new guidelines on who are entitled to free treatment for Covid-19.
The Social Insurance Institution of Finland (Kela) on Monday said the treatment is no longer free for people who have no home municipality or certificate of right to treatment even if they have a temporary or permanent residence permit in Finland.
Kela published its guidelines earlier this week, saying they will be applied to everyone who has sought or seeks treatment for symptoms caused by the new coronavirus on 11 May or later.
“The coronavirus is a generally dangerous infectious disease. Everyone who becomes sick due to the coronavirus must be guaranteed treatment in Finland. We at [the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health] are looking into the background of the guidelines. We will comment further on the issue soon,” Pekonen said on Twitter on Thursday.
Helsingin Sanomat wrote yesterday that the guidelines would deny free treatment to, for example, au pairs, diplomats, employees on secondments, undocumented unsuccessful asylum seekers and non-working students from third countries.
Emma Kari, the chairperson of the Green Parliamentary Group, similarly underlined that making sure everyone has access to free tests and treatment is crucial for combating the outbreak in Finland.
“Why on earth would you raise the threshold to seek treatment for undocumented people by adopting payments?” she asked.
Aleksi Teivainen – HT
Source: Uusi Suomi