The City of Helsinki on Monday reported that the infections have been detected in four of the eight hospital wards and led to a total of 12 deaths, the majority of which have occurred in the hospice and palliative care unit.

TWENTY-SIX PATIENTS at Suursuo Hospital in Helsinki have tested positive for the new coronavirus since the end of April.

Number of infections creeps up by 33, deaths by two The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) says the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infections rose by 33 to 6,380 between Sunday and Monday.

The new coronavirus thereby has an incidence of 115 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Finland.

A total of 408 new cases were reported during the most recent, sliding seven-day monitoring period between 9 and 15 May, signalling a drop of 144 from the period between 2 and 8 May.

Two new coronavirus-related deaths were reported between Sunday and Monday, bringing the nationwide total to 300.

A total of 117 people are currently in hospital care, including 34 in critical care, with symptoms caused by the virus.

At least 5,000 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

Also 41 employees at the hospital have been infected with the virus, but most of them have already been released from quarantine.

The first infections were detected in the hospice and palliative care unit, with all patients, their family members and employees notified of the detection without delay, according to the Finnish capital.

The unit has since been cleared of infections.

The City of Helsinki emphasised that no new patients are admitted to the wards where infections have been detected and that everyone exposed to the virus has been placed into quarantine. All patients and employees will be tested for the virus, while the employees have also been instructed to don protective equipment in all nursing settings, including when interacting with their colleagues.

“We are doing our utmost to protect patients and employees from infections,” pledged Laura Pikkarainen, the chief physician at Suursuo Hospital.

“Visits have been prohibited since March. We’ve understandably deviated from this in the case of patients in hospice care by allowing their loved ones to make short visits in protective equipment,” she added.

The City of Helsinki on Monday also communicated that more than a dozen pupils and teachers have been placed into quarantine after being exposed to the new coronavirus at two of its schools. The two-week quarantine orders, it said, were issued to one pupil and two staff members at Itäkeskus Comprehensive School and 14 pupils and four staff members at Kannelmäki Comprehensive School.

All other pupils and staff members will continue coming to school as usual.

The pupils and staff members ordered into self-quarantine are required to stay at home and avoid contact with everyone outside their home. The pupils are also required to study remotely for the two-week duration of the quarantine.

Their family members, however, can continue their life as usual as they have not come into close contact with anyone infected with the new coronavirus.

Pupils and teachers have been ordered into quarantine for being exposed to the virus also in Porvoo and Sipoo, Southern Finland.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi