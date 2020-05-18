“The coronavirus situation has been good in Porvoo. But the situation has begun to change over the past couple of weeks, and the numbers of infected and especially exposed people have increased quicker than before,” she commented on Sunday.

Almost 150,000 samples tested in Finland The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) reports that the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infections rose by 61 to 6,437 between Saturday and Sunday.

The new coronavirus thereby has an incidence of 115 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Finland.

The number of infections increased by 437 between 8 and 14 May, noticeably less than over the previous seven-day period (617).

The death toll from the new coronavirus crept up by one to 298 between Saturday and Sunday.

A total of 118 people are currently in hospital care, including 29 in critical care, with symptoms caused by the virus.

The number of samples tested for the virus rose by 2,900 to 146,800 between Saturday and Sunday.

At least 5,000 people are believed to have recovered from the disease.

The City of Porvoo reported yesterday that its health care officials have ordered four teachers and 17 pupils into quarantine after being exposed to the new coronavirus at Linnajoki School. The quarantined pupils will be taught remotely by the teachers in accordance with the act on communicable diseases for the duration of the quarantine.

Other pupils at the secondary school will continue to attend school while complying with the hygiene and safety instructions issued prior to the resumption of in-person teaching in schools across Finland on Thursday, 14 May.

The Finnish National Agency for Education (OPH) has instructed schools to, for example, organise teaching in a way that minimises close contact: pupils should not move from one classroom to another and should take turns at lunch and recess.

Ann-Sofie Silvennoinen, the director of social and health care services at the City of Porvoo, on Sunday reminded of the importance of hand hygiene and social distancing at schools.

“The coronavirus [epidemic] has not subsided even though the restrictions are being lifted. It is very important that we continue exercising good hand and cough hygiene, keeping safe distance to others and following the instructions on meetings,” she underlined.

Minister of Education Li Andersson (Left Alliance) said Linnajoki School dealt with the situation exemplarily.

“This is precisely how schools should act in the event of infections: immediately and locally under the act on communicable diseases. The special arrangements to ensure safety are observed in teaching. Pupil groups are kept apart from one another as much as possible, no large meetings are held and hand hygiene is practised carefully,” she stated on Twitter.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi