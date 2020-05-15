THE FINNISH GOVERNMENT has the backing of the majority of the public for approach to lifting the measures introduced to slow down the spread of the new coronavirus, finds a survey commissioned by Uutissuomalainen.
Almost 60 per cent of the respondents said they were very or somewhat satisfied with the plan and timetable for lifting the measures.
Almost 6,150 infected, at least 4,300 recovered
A fifth of the respondents were contrastively very or somewhat dissatisfied with the approach.
Markku Jokisipilä, the director of the University of Turku’s Centre for Parliamentary Studies, stated to Helsingin Sanomat that the results can be interpreted as a sign of satisfaction with the gradual return to normal.
“If you read the results from the government’s viewpoint, the government can be fairly pleased with its performance. There’s no strong criticism in the air,” he commented.
The survey discovered that women are slightly more satisfied with the approach than men and that the degree of satisfaction was the highest among over 65-year-old Finns. Supporters of the opposition parties were, unsurprisingly, more critical about the approach than those of the five ruling parties.
A total of 1,000 people responded to the online survey conducted on 6–11 May by IRO Research.
Aleksi Teivainen – HT