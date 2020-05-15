Almost 60 per cent of the respondents said they were very or somewhat satisfied with the plan and timetable for lifting the measures.

THE FINNISH GOVERNMENT has the backing of the majority of the public for approach to lifting the measures introduced to slow down the spread of the new coronavirus, finds a survey commissioned by Uutissuomalainen.

Almost 6,150 infected, at least 4,300 recovered The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) says the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infections rose by 91 to 6,145 between Wednesday and Thursday.

The new coronavirus thereby has an incidence of 111 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

A total of 548 new infections were reported over the seven-day period between 5 and 11 May, signalling a drop of roughly 100 from the previous seven-day period.

Three coronavirus-related deaths were reported between Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 287.

A total of 143 people are currently in hospital care, including 33 in critical care, with symptoms caused by the virus.

At least 4,300 people are believed to have recovered from the disease. The estimate is based on the number of cases reported at least two weeks ago that have not been updated with details about the course of the disease.

A fifth of the respondents were contrastively very or somewhat dissatisfied with the approach.

Markku Jokisipilä, the director of the University of Turku’s Centre for Parliamentary Studies, stated to Helsingin Sanomat that the results can be interpreted as a sign of satisfaction with the gradual return to normal.

“If you read the results from the government’s viewpoint, the government can be fairly pleased with its performance. There’s no strong criticism in the air,” he commented.

The survey discovered that women are slightly more satisfied with the approach than men and that the degree of satisfaction was the highest among over 65-year-old Finns. Supporters of the opposition parties were, unsurprisingly, more critical about the approach than those of the five ruling parties.

A total of 1,000 people responded to the online survey conducted on 6–11 May by IRO Research.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT