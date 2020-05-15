THL on Thursday estimated that the coronavirus outbreak has had a major impact on the vaccination coverage of small children, with the number of rotavirus, pneumococcal conjugate and 5-in-1 vaccinations all falling sharply in some hospital districts from May 2019.

THE NUMBER of Finnish children vaccinated has decreased noticeably from the previous year, stirring up concerns at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

Mia Kontio, a senior specialist at THL, pointed out in a press release that the situation has prompted not only municipalities to scale down their maternity and child health care and school health care services, but also parents to postpone their child health care appointments.

“This is very, very alarming and warrants both additional measures to support parents and thorough monitoring,” tweeted Mika Salminen, the director of health security at THL. “The generation growing up today should not develop any health risks even during this state of emergency.”

THL on Thursday revealed that the percentage of children who have been vaccinated against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio and haemophilus influenzae diseases with the 5-in-1 vaccination has fallen by 6–16 percentage points across the country, depending on the vaccine dose.

The coverage of the vaccination against measles, mumps and rubella, meanwhile, is some 10 percentage points lower than last summer in five hospital districts. While the decline has not been quite as dramatic in other districts, there is only one district where the coverage has increased: Eastern Savonia.

The regional differences are overall pronounced, according to THL.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi