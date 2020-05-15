“There has been plenty of interest in the training. The goal is that the registration starts in mid-May,” stated Pekka Nuorti, a professor of epidemiology at Tampere University.

THE FINNISH INSTITUTE for Health and Welfare (THL), University of Eastern Finland and Tampere University are set to open registration for an online training for tracing people who have come into close contact with people infected with the new coronavirus.

The online course can be taken by anyone, although it is primarily targeted for social and health care professionals and students and designed as a tool enabling municipalities and hospital districts to ramp up their tracing efforts.

Tracing chains of infection is a core part of the duties of infectious disease units under the act on communicable diseases, but the demand for tracers has surged during the coronavirus pandemic, especially in regions where the number of confirmed infections is high.

The tracers will be tasked with conducting interviews and questionnaires to determine who, when and where have come into close contact with a carrier.

“As the restrictions on movement are relaxed, more people are expected to be exposed to [coronavirus] infections. The importance of tracing and breaking chains of infection is thus greater than before,” said Nuorti.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi