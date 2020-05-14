“We want everyone to be able to board a flight without any concerns,” summarised Piia Karhu, the director of customer experience at Finnair.

THE FLAG CARRIER of Finland, Finnair, has announced a list of measures to guarantee the safety of passengers and staff ahead of an expected increase in air travel as the restrictions adopted around the globe to fight the new coronavirus are gradually being relaxed.

“The newly introduced additional measures enable us to protect the health of both our passengers and staff on flights and at airports,” she added.

The most visible of the new measures from the perspective of passengers is the requirement to use face masks to prevent respiratory droplets from transmitting the new coronavirus to other passengers or staff members. The requirement will enter into force on Monday, 18 May.

“Customers shall bring their own masks to flights, and they shall wear them throughout the flight,” said Karhu. “Also Finnair’s customer service agents at airports and cabin crew will wear nose and mouth masks. We decided to adopt this practice as mask use is becoming more common everywhere and it protects passengers on flights from possible droplet transmission.”

“When everyone wears a mask, we are protecting each other.”

Finnair is recommending that customers acquire the masks well before the flight, travel with as little luggage as possible and check in for their flight prior to arriving at the airport of departure – either online or on mobile. Under seven-year-old passengers, however, need not wear a mask on aircraft.

People who are unable to wear a mask for health reasons must ask for a permission in advance from Finnair.

“I’m sure everyone also recognises that you must not board a flight if there is even the slightest suspicion that you have been infected with Covid-19 or have respiratory symptoms,” stressed Karhu.

Finnair adopted a number of measures earlier this spring to guarantee the safety of its passengers and staff: its service procedures have been revamped, passengers are seated as far from each other on flights, service counters have been equipped with plastic shields and aircraft are cleaned even more thoroughly than before. The staff have also been advised to avoid touching the travel documents and luggage of passengers.

Also Finavia, the state-owned airport operator in Finland, is recommending that passengers wear face masks at airports.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi