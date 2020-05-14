YLE on Wednesday reported that even though 91 of the 124 residents who have tested positive for the virus have recovered and been cleared by physicians to leave the quarantined centre, many of them are reluctant to leave the premises due to concerns about the reaction of local residents.

THE CORONAVIRUS SITUATION at Nihtisilta Reception Centre in Espoo remains a topic of discussion in Finland.

Operated by Luona, the reception centre has a total of 410 residents.

Number of Covid-19 cases rises to over 6,000 in Finland The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) says the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infections rose by 51 to 6,054 between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The new coronavirus thereby has an incidence of 109 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Finland.

The death toll from the virus crept up by nine to 284 between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Further details are available on 237 of the fatalities: roughly a half (49%) of them are male and their median age is 84 years.

A total of 157 people are in hospital care, including 35 in critical care, with symptoms caused by the virus.

The number of samples tested for the virus rose by 6,700 to around 133,200 between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Kamal Yarmoradi, one of the residents interviewed by the public broadcasting company, said he has gone to a nearby grocery shop once after recovering but felt the mood was so unfriendly that he decided to avoid nearby shops.

“If I go out, it’s because a doctor said it’s okay for me to do that,” he stressed.

Yarmoradi told YLE that some of the residents who have been released from quarantine prefer to do their shopping in Helsinki, Kauniainen or Leppävaara, because they can be recognised and treated with prejudice in Nihtisilta.

“This is like a small, detached island whose residents are easily recognisable because of their skin colour and appearance,” another resident described.

Suvi Salonen, the chief operating officer at Luona, confirmed that the facility has received contacts from concerned local residents and proprietors. “We’ve tried to distribute accurate information about our unit and promote the right kind of understanding of what quarantine, isolation and its ending mean,” she said.

Somalis in Helsinki have reportedly had similar experiences after it was reported that they account for a disproportionately high share of coronavirus cases in the Finnish capital.

“Generally speaking, negative things associated with minorities are often considered group characteristics, whereas when it comes to the majority violations are seen as individual characteristics,” Rainer Hiltunen, the acting Ombudsman for Minorities, explained in an interview with YLE.

“It’s easy to see that a group like asylum seekers is evaluated collectively, when actually the evaluation should be individual based on whether or not they’re in quarantine.”

No one has required hospital care

Nihtisilta Reception Centre confirmed its first coronavirus infections in early April. All of its 410 residents were ordered into quarantine on 30 April, after the number of infections surged close to 100.

“Most of them are only showing minor symptoms or no symptoms at all. They have runny noses, cough, tiredness and fever,” Salonen told Helsingin Sanomat on the eve of May Day.

YLE pointed out yesterday that not one of the residents has yet to require hospital care. Over 300 of the residents have been tested for the virus, with 91 of the 124 who tested positive having recovered and 33 remaining in isolation.

The quarantine of the remaining 286 residents is set to be lifted on Friday, 15 May. Earlier media reports indicate that not all of them initially recognised the importance of the measure, with nearby shopkeepers reporting sightings of them to the police, according to YLE.

“We noticed some residents leaving the premises,” Salonen said to YLE on Wednesday. “We then went through with them why it’s important to follow the quarantine instructions. I can now say it has gone alright.”

Nine of the roughly 60 social and health care professionals working in the reception centre have also contracted the new coronavirus.

“Some have experienced fever and general tiredness. They’ve had to take proper doses of painkillers,” Salonen stated, assuring that the staff have had access to personal protective equipment and complied with the instructions of infectious diseases specialists in Espoo.

“We got 70,000 surgical masks last week. We also have enough visors and protective overalls for our needs,” she said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT