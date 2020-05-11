“You have to apply for a permission for temporary absence from the school,” the duo wrote last week on Perustuslakiblogi , a Finnish-language blog about constitutional law issues.

PUPILS in Finland are required to participate in in-person teaching unless they have been granted a permission to be absent for special reasons, state professors Suvianna Hakalehto and Pauli Rautiainen.

“Depending on the municipality, the exemption from teaching is granted at the discretion of the teacher, principal or school board. They should refrain from granting the exemption if the absence undermines the pupil’s right to education.”

They pointed out, however, that holiday trips of up to two weeks have generally been deemed not to undermine the right.

Hakalehto, a professor of law at the University of Eastern Finland, and Rautiainen, an associate professor of public law at the University of Tampere, reminded that if a pupil is absent from school based on an exemption, the school is not required to guarantee the right to education. If the pupil has been ordered into isolation or quarantine, on the other hand, the school must guarantee the right by providing home assignments, for instance.

“Some pupils will likely have to be absent from school during the final weeks of the spring due to falling ill or being ordered into quarantine,” they predicted.

The Finnish government announced late last month that early-childhood and basic education institutions will resume in-person teaching on Thursday, 14 May. Epidemiological assessments, it stated, suggest that re-opening the institutions poses no significant risks to either pupils or school staff.

Hakalehto and Rautiainen reminded that the decision to re-open schools cannot judicially be based only on epidemiological assessments, as decisions affecting children must always be made in accordance with article 3 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

“By placing priority on the children’s interests, that is the realisation of their statutory rights,” they elaborated.

Another article of the convention stipulates that decision-makers must gather and take into consideration the views of children when making decisions affecting them.

“There are no documents indicating that the views of pupils on resuming in-person teaching have been surveyed for decision-making. The act on basic education draws attention to co-operation with guardians. The act on child custody prescribes that guardians make decisions on personal matters related to their child, including matters related to teaching,” the professors said.

The Ministry of Education and Culture, they pointed out, cited article 3 of the convention in proposing that in-person teaching be resumed but failed to both discuss which children’s rights should be evaluated when making the decision and forward an estimate of how children’s rights would be realised in the event that teaching continued remotely and in the event that schools resumed in-person teaching.

The proposal stated that protecting the interests of children necessitates that the restrictions on teaching are lifted in a controlled fashion with a sufficient transition period.

“What rights or interests were possibly taken into account in the decision-making?” asked Hakalehto and Rautiainen.

“Switching to in-person teaching has been justified with the school’s broad role in the society and as a venue for developing social skills and meeting friends and safe adults. We are currently at a point where in-person teaching in schools will last about two weeks. Yet it was noted in conjunction with the decision that there will be time to support pupils in varied ways through in-person teaching during this time.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi