Lehtonen argued on Puheenvuoro on Sunday that smothering the epidemic would thereby be the economically less costly option for Finland.

LASSE LEHTONEN , the director of diagnostic services at the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS), has expressed his doubts about activity in the service sector recovering as long as the use of services entails a risk of contracting the new coronavirus.

Almost 6,000 infected by new coronavirus The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) says the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infections rose by 82 to 5,962 between Saturday and Sunday.

The new coronavirus thereby has an incidence of 108 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Finland.

The average daily increase in laboratory confirmed cases was 90 between 1 and 7 May.

A total of 267 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Finland, signalling an up-tick of two from Saturday.

The number of people in hospital care with symptoms caused by the virus has declined in recent weeks, standing at 162 on Sunday. Fewer than one-third (45) of them are in critical care.

Altogether 121,500 samples have been tested for the virus, representing an increase of 2,400 from Saturday.

At least 4,000 people are estimated to have recovered from the disease.

“No one who is subjected to restrictions surely likes the restrictions. If you’re subjected to such measures, you also hope that the restrictions are short term and lead to the desired outcome. I don’t believe economic activity in the service sector will recover as long as the use of services is associated with a significant risk of contracting the coronavirus,” he wrote.

“That’s why smothering the coronavirus epidemic quickly would be the cheaper option for the economy.”

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) last week reiterated that the government does not believe it is possible to weed out the virus completely and re-affirmed her support for the hybrid strategy of gradually lifting the restrictions while dedicating further resources to testing and tracing of infections.

One of the first major concrete steps in the strategy is resuming in-person instruction for children in early-childhood and basic education on 14 May.

Lehtonen on Sunday reminded that confidence and predictability are crucial preconditions of economic growth. Businesses and consumers alike, he highlighted, are currently forced to weigh up the risk of a surge in coronavirus infections when considering investments.

“If the coronavirus is constantly infecting people in Finland, the use of domestic services will be limited by consumers’ concerns about their safety and the safety of their loved ones by at least as much as the official restrictions adopted by the government,” he estimated.

A group of prominent researchers has similarly urged the government to reconsider its position on the possibility of eradicating the disease, pointing to the results yielded in Australia, Austria, Greece, Hong Kong, Iceland, New Zealand and Taiwan. The group viewed in an open letter published last week that containing the epidemic as much as possible would make it possible to return to “close to normal life” sooner than the hybrid strategy.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi