VATT Institute for Economic Research on Wednesday published its conclusions about the employment impact of the two-year study, revealing that employment increased only slightly more among recipients of the 560-euro income than the control group.

The recipients worked an average of six days more than members of the control group, to the total tune of 78 days, between November 2017 and October 2018.

VATT pointed out, however, that drawing any firm conclusions about the employment impact of the trial is difficult due to the launch of the activation model for unemployment security in January 2018. The much-criticised model imposed stricter eligibility conditions for unemployment security asymmetrically on members of both groups.

“The effects of the trial’s second year are impossible to distinguish from the effects of the activation model,” explained Kari Hämäläinen, a chief researcher at VATT.

The first year of the trial, which preceded the adoption of the activation model, demonstrated that while the gratuitous benefit had no impact on the group of recipients as a whole, it seemed to have a distinguishable impact on certain sub-groups: families with children, for example, saw an increase in employment in both years of the trial.

“The overall employment impact of the trial was small. This indicates that the obstacles to employment lie somewhere else than in benefit bureaucracy or financial incentives for some of the people receiving unemployment benefits from [the Social Insurance Institution of Finland] Kela,” viewed Hämäläinen.

Kela also conducted a survey to determine the impact of the basic income on well-being, discovering that the recipients felt mentally better than members of the control group.

Carried out by Kela between 1 January 2017 and 31 December 2018, the trial was the world’s first statutory and nationwide randomised field experiment on basic income. Its results are a more reliable indicator of the effects of basic also due to the fact that participation in the trial was not voluntary.

“The information provided by the experiment can also be used when reforming the social security system, said Aino-Kaisa Pekonen (Left Alliance), the Minister of Social Affairs and Health.

A total of 2,000 people were chosen to participate in the trial randomly from people who received an unemployment benefit from Kela in November 2016. They received a monthly basic income of 560 euros regardless of whether they reported any other income or whether they actively sought employment.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT