The reproduction rate refers to the average number of people that contract the virus from a single carrier, with a rate lower than one thereby indicating that the epidemic is decelerating rather than accelerating.

THE NEW CORONAVIRUS is presently estimated to have a reproduction rate (R0) of 0.8 in Finland, according to Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP).

Coronavirus claims 10 more lives in Finland The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) says the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infections rose by 73 to 5,327 between Sunday and Monday.

The new coronavirus thereby has an incidence rate of 96 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by 10 to 240 between Sunday and Monday.

Further details are currently available on 181 of the 240 fatalities: over a half (53%) of them are male and their median age is 84 years.

A total of 197 people are currently in hospital care, including 49 in critical care, for symptoms caused by the virus.

The number of samples tested for the virus stands at over 103,500, representing an increase of 1,500 from Sunday.

At least 3,500 people are estimated to have recovered from the disease.

Marin assured that the government did not base its decision to start lifting the restrictions introduced to contain the epidemic only on the transmission rate.

“If it starts looking like the disease situation is exacerbating rapidly even if the rate hasn’t exceeded any particular threshold value, the government will revisit its decisions,” she pledged in a press conference in Helsinki on Monday.

Maria Ohisalo (Greens), the Minister of the Interior, similarly underlined that the government made its decisions after conducting a thorough political assessment of the epidemic.

Uusi Suomi on Monday wrote that the re-opening of schools has resulted in the reproduction rate increasing from 0.6 to 0.9 in Denmark since mid-April. Denmark became the first European country to welcome the pupils no older than 11 to the classrooms amid the coronavirus outbreak on 15 April.

The country was also one of the first on the continent to impose a lockdown, closing its schools on 12 March.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi