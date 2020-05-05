THE NEW CORONAVIRUS is presently estimated to have a reproduction rate (R0) of 0.8 in Finland, according to Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP).
The reproduction rate refers to the average number of people that contract the virus from a single carrier, with a rate lower than one thereby indicating that the epidemic is decelerating rather than accelerating.
|
Coronavirus claims 10 more lives in Finland
Marin assured that the government did not base its decision to start lifting the restrictions introduced to contain the epidemic only on the transmission rate.
“If it starts looking like the disease situation is exacerbating rapidly even if the rate hasn’t exceeded any particular threshold value, the government will revisit its decisions,” she pledged in a press conference in Helsinki on Monday.
Maria Ohisalo (Greens), the Minister of the Interior, similarly underlined that the government made its decisions after conducting a thorough political assessment of the epidemic.
Uusi Suomi on Monday wrote that the re-opening of schools has resulted in the reproduction rate increasing from 0.6 to 0.9 in Denmark since mid-April. Denmark became the first European country to welcome the pupils no older than 11 to the classrooms amid the coronavirus outbreak on 15 April.
The country was also one of the first on the continent to impose a lockdown, closing its schools on 12 March.
Aleksi Teivainen – HT
Source: Uusi Suomi