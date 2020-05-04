Sources interviewed yesterday evening by the daily indicated that the government is eager to retain the possibility to order health care professionals to work and impose restrictions on internal movement if the epidemic exacerbates rapidly in some areas of Finland.

THE GOVERNMENT of Prime Minister Sanna Marin is set to uphold the state of emergency declared over the coronavirus pandemic, reports Iltalehti.

Over 5,000 infections, over 100,000 samples tested The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) on Sunday said the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infections rose by 78 from the previous day to 5,254.

The new coronavirus thereby has an incidence of 95 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The virus has claimed the lives of 230 people in Finland.

A total of 185 people are currently in hospital care, including 49 in critical care, for symptoms caused by the virus.

The number of samples tested for the virus stands at roughly 102,300 following an increase of 500 between Saturday and Sunday.

The government convened yesterday to discuss the epidemic and the possible relaxation or lifting of measures adopted to slow it down, such as the closures of cafés and restaurants, and libraries and other cultural facilities. Some of the counter-measures are set to expire on 13 May.

It will announce its conclusions in a press conference today.

Aki Lindén (SDP), a former chief executive of the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS), on Sunday viewed that the old saying of choosing between the plague and cholera is not a bad comparison as the government tries to strike a balance between measures containing the spread of the virus and preventing the economy from collapsing.

“The new normal could be the third road,” he wrote on Twitter. “The virus will stalk us until a vaccine has been completed. Widespread restrictions, behavioural changes, testing, isolations, quarantines and so forth are all aimed at reducing the incidence and spread further.”

The daily number of new infections appears to have stabilised at around 100.

Lasse Lehtonen, the director of diagnostic services at HUS, warned the government against recklessness when mulling over relaxing the measures.

“The summer holidays of schools will naturally work in our favour, but this does come with some risks. Despite improvements in the tracing of infections, not all transmitters are reached. The margin is very small for the epidemic bursting into growth, so caution is warranted when lifting the measures,” he stressed on Twitter.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi