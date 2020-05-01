YLE on Thursday wrote that it has obtained information indicating that the man is believed to have staged his own death in Baghdad, Iraq, in December 2017.

THE MIDDLE-AGED Iraqi man who until recently was believed to have been killed is suspected of aggravated fraud and aggravated forgery by the National Bureau of Investigation (KRP), reports YLE.

The alleged homicide took place shortly after he had been denied asylum and expelled to his home country by Finland. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in November ruled that Finland violated human rights laws by not doing its due diligence in assessing the threat the expulsion posed to the man.

KRP revealed last week that it believes the documents presented to the court were forged and that the man is alive. Finnish authorities are under the impression that the man is residing in Iraq, according information obtained by to the public broadcasting company.

The District Court of Western Uusimaa on 24 April detained a woman born in 1996, who according to media reports is the daughter of the ex-asylum seeker, for probable cause of aggravated fraud and aggravated forgery. YLE revealed yesterday that the daughter was interrogated for several hours over the past week.

Jan Aarnisalo, the detective chief inspector in charge of the pre-trial investigation at KRP, told the broadcasting company that the interrogations have progressed smoothly and that the suspect has clarified the sequence of events.

“The interrogations corroborate the impression that the Iraqi man is alive,” he said.

Also other people are suspected of having been involved in what appears to be a deliberate act, but the investigators have not specified the number of suspects, confirming simply that the daughter did not act alone.

“All signs point to this being a deliberate act that many people were aware of. I won’t specify the number of suspects because some have yet been reached,” said Aarnisalo.

