Statistics Finland on Monday reported that its consumer confidence indicator slipped to -13.9 in April, the lowest reading in the 25-year history of the indicator. The indicator has a long-term average of 12.2 points and stood at -7.1 in March.

THE CONFIDENCE of Finnish businesses and consumers in the economy is crumbling rapidly.

A total of 1,134 people were asked to assess their own economic situation and the national economic situation now and 12 months from now. The responses were bleak on all but one of the four components making up the indicator, the sole exception being views about their own current economic situation.

Finns, for example, have never before been as reluctant to buy durable goods than currently.

The other components of the indicator are expectations for their own economic situation 12 months from now, expectations for the national economy 12 months from now and readiness to buy durable goods in the next 12 months.

The pessimism is shared widely by businesses.

The Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK) on Monday revealed that its latest survey of businesses’ expectations of the economic situation yielded an aggregate score of -59, the lowest since the -75 recorded during the recession of the 1990s.

“The coronavirus has meant that all forecasts have been re-done, and we are now in deep water. This is the most sudden and comprehensive change in the 55-year history of the cyclical barometer,” highlighted Sami Pakarinen, the chief economist at EK.

EK revealed that the confidence of manufacturing companies fell by 17 points from the previous month to -23, that of construction companies by 25 points to -28 and that of service providers by 42 points to -48.

The index has a long-term average of -6 in the construction industry and 13 in the service industry.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi