Koski on Sunday underlined that no single official is to blame for the delay in joining the procurement agreement.

THE DELAY that led to Finland missing the European Union’s first joint procurement of personal protective equipment was caused by confusion between two government officials, tells Jaana Koski, the administrative director at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, she told in her investigation report, had decided to join the agreement already before the coronavirus outbreak, as joining alone does not oblige member states to participate in any procurements. The matter was not deemed urgent, however.

A coordination task force re-evaluated the situation in regards to personal protective equipment in light of a report presented by a working group on pandemic preparedness on 19 February, concluding that the overall situation is good but not fully sufficient and that the market situation is complicating procurements.

The task force recommended that the ministry re-examine the possibilities to participate in the joint procurement of protective equipment and launch the preparatory work without delay.

“It then became apparent that officials had a different understanding of the distribution of duties within the ministry and the preparatory responsibilities related to that,” wrote Koski.

She also shed light on why the country missing the first procurement came as news to Aino-Kaisa Pekonen (Left Alliance), the Minister of Social Affairs and Health. Pekonen, the investigation found, was “justifiably” under the impression that the preparatory work on joining the agreement was progressing swiftly.

“Because EU acquisitions do no fall within the purview of Pekonen except for medicines and vaccines, she was unaware of the details about the joint procurement timetable and had no reason to suspect Finland could miss the application windows,” said Koski.

Although joint procurements made under the agreement are a way to obtain equipment needed in the fight against the new coronavirus, they are not a solution to an acute equipment shortage because the “delivery times seem to be relatively long”, her report also reminded.

Koski was assigned to look into the delay by Pekonen.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi