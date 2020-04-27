The woman was detained for probable cause of aggravated fraud and aggravated forgery on Friday by the District Court of Western Uusimaa.

A WOMAN BORN IN 1996 has been detained in connection with a case related to a ruling delivered against Finland by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), reports Helsingin Sanomat.

The ECHR in November ruled that Finland violated articles of the European Convention on Human rights by expelling an Iraqi asylum seeker who was reportedly shot dead shortly after his voluntary return to Baghdad, Iraq, in December 2017. An appeal against the asylum decision was submitted by the middle-aged man’s daughter, a resident of Finland.

The National Bureau of Investigation (KRP) announced last week it has reason to believe that the documents presented for the deliberations were erroneous and that the expelled asylum seeker was still alive.

“I can already say definitely that there will be more suspects. I won’t specify now when and where it’ll happen,” Jan Aarnisalo, the detective chief inspector in charge of the pre-trial investigation at KRP, told Helsingin Sanomat.

Aarnisalo on Friday revealed in a press release that the detention request was made to facilitate the interrogations of people connected to the case in various ways and for other tactical and technical reasons related to the investigation.

Helsingin Sanomat on Thursday wrote that Finland is likely to request that the matter be re-considered if the suspicions prove founded.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT