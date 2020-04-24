THL on Thursday stated that hospital districts in the country have reported a total of 172 deaths related to the virus, including “fewer than five” in each of the age groups of 30–39 years, 40–49 years and 50–59 years.

THE FINNISH INSTITUTE for Health and Welfare (THL) has specified its reporting on the death toll from the new coronavirus in Finland.

Authorities have justified their earlier reticence about the ages of under 60-year-old fatalities with privacy protection, essentially arguing it could be possible to identify fatalities in an age group with only a small number of deaths.

Many nurses and physicians had viewed that authorities should also disclose the age distribution of under 60-year-old fatalities to promote transparency and access to information, according to YLE.

“Serious forms of the disease can affect people of all ages,” Markku Mäkijärvi, the chief medical officer at the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS), stated to YLE on Thursday.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, he said, adjusted its guidelines for disclosing the details of coronavirus-related deaths during the course of this week, lowering the minimum number of deaths required in 10-year age cohorts for disclosing further details from 10 to five.

The approach had raised eyebrows also at the Finnish Medical Association.

“If the age distribution was published at the national level, I’m sure it’d be anonymous enough,” viewed Kati Myllymäki, the chief operating officer at the Finnish Medical Association. “It’d help to understand the nature of the disease and why the restrictions have been adopted. It’s information.”

THL on Thursday also revealed that the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infections increased by 155 to 4,284 between Wednesday and Thursday. The coronavirus thus has an incidence of 77 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Further details are available on 119 of the 172 deaths reported in connection with the epidemic: their median age is 84 years and slightly over a half (54%) of them are male.

The number of samples tested for the virus stands at over 71,000, signalling an increase of roughly 2,500 from Wednesday.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT