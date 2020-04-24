The US-headquartered defence and security technology behemoth announced the contract termination yesterday evening, underlining that it complies with the laws and regulations of all its countries of operation.

LOCKHEED MARTIN has terminated its contract with the consultancy of Jarmo Lindberg, a former Commander of the Finnish Defence Forces, reports Helsingin Sanomat.

“[W]e have terminated our contract with Jarmo Lindberg and Suomalainen kenraalikonsultointi,” it stated according to the newspaper.

The Ministry of Defence revealed earlier yesterday that it has wrapped up its probe into the incident and determined that the ex-commander violated the notification clause in his departure agreement with the ministry. The breach of agreement, it estimated, was serious and his failure to honour the notification clause condemnable.

Lindberg and the Ministry of Defence in July 2019 agreed on a six month cooling-off period for the period between 1 August 2019 and 31 January 2020.

The breach of agreement is not related directly to his role with Lockheed Martin, but rather to his filing a start-up notification with the Trade Register on 9 January. His consultancy was entered into the register a week later, on 16 January.

“The limitation period contained in the [departure] agreement stipulates that the official who is a signatory to the agreement has an obligation to issue a written notification of a new job or business activity to the other party to the agreement, in this case the Ministry of Defence. Lindberg issued no such notification to the ministry in January,” reads a press release from the Ministry of Defence.

The Ministry of Defence added that despite the serious nature of the breach it will not take further action on the issue because the company was founded towards the end of the cooling-off period.

“He also engaged in no actual business activity during the cooling-off period,” it highlighted.

Lockheed Martin informed the Ministry of Defence that Lindberg is advising it on the ongoing project to replace the ageing fighter jet fleet of the Finnish Air Force on 15 April, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi