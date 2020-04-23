The ECHR in November ruled that Finland violated sections of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms by denying asylum to a middle-aged man who was reportedly shot dead shortly after returning voluntarily to Baghdad, Iraq, in December 2017.

THE NATIONAL BUREAU of Investigation (KRP) has opened a pre-trial investigation into a case linked to a ruling delivered against Finland by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

An appeal against the asylum decision and expulsion was lodged by the man’s daughter, a resident of Finland.

KRP on Wednesday revealed it has reason to suspect that the man is alive and that the documents that influenced the ruling were forged. The case is tentatively being investigated as aggravated fraud and aggravated forgery.

Finland was ordered to pay 20,000 euros in compensation to the appellant for violating articles dealing with the right to life and prohibition of torture in the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms. Finnish authorities, the ruling highlighted, failed to do their due diligence in assessing the danger the man would be exposed to in his home country.

The compensation payment has yet been made, according to the Helsingin Sanomat.

“The National Bureau of Investigation has collected information related to the case and received a response to its request for legal assistance from, for instance, Iraq. Interrogations have been conducted and one person has been arrested,” commented Jan Aarnisalo, the detective chief inspector in charge of the investigation at KRP.

Aarnisalo declined to comment on questions such as how thoroughly the suspected offence was planned and the link between the arrested person and the victim of the alleged homicide when talking to Helsingin Sanomat on Wednesday.

He revealed, however, that police received tip-offs and looked into the case for “a longer period of time” before the arrest was made.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT