THL and Tampere University will collect samples from various wastewater treatment plans around the country for the study that is expected to complement knowledge about the incidence of the virus derived from antigen and antibody tests.

THE FINNISH INSTITUTE for Health and Welfare (THL) has announced a study to determine the presence of the new coronavirus in wastewater in Finland.

Coronavirus deaths jump to 141 The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infections rose by 146 to 4,014 between Monday and Tuesday.

The virus has an incidence of 72 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The death toll from the virus jumped to 141, after it was updated with deaths that had occurred in nursing homes in the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS).

The median age of the 101 fatalities whose ages are known is 83 years; 58 per cent of them are male.

A total of 61,800 samples have been tested for the virus, signalling an increase of 2,600 from Monday.

At least 2,000 are believed to have recovered from the disease. The estimate is based on the number of cases reported at least two weeks ago that have not been supplemented with any updates about the course of the disease.

“Whereas an ordinary coronavirus test tells whether or not an individual is infected with the coronavirus, the wastewater study reflects the prevalence of the virus at the population level in different localities,” commented Tarja Pitkänen, a senior researcher at THL.

Studies in Australia, the Netherlands and the United States have demonstrated that it is possible to detect fragments of the genetic material (RNA) of the new coronavirus in untreated wastewater. The material provides no indication as to the vitality or communicability of the virus.

THL on Tuesday said the study offers an exceptional approach to monitoring changes in the epidemic at the population level, especially when conducted at regular intervals. The aim, it added, is that the monitoring provides close to real-time data on the epidemic by early June.

“Wastewater is used regularly to study drug use in different cities. When the study is conducted on a regular basis, it is possible to detect changes in the trends of drug use very accurately. The same approach has been utilised previously to study the presence of viruses,” said Teemu Gunnar, the head of forensic toxicology at THL.

THL also underscored that coronaviruses pose no risk of contaminating drinking water, as the techniques used by wastewater treatment plants remove and eradicate viruses effectively.

Testing expanded to people with minor symptoms

THL announced last week it has updated its testing guidelines for the new coronavirus in collaboration with hospital districts, stating effectively that also people with minor symptoms associated with the virus should be referred to tests.

“The updated guidelines state that all basic and special health care clients who are experiencing symptoms associated with a coronavirus infection or who, based on the judgement of a physician, can be suspected of having contracted the virus should be henceforth referred to tests,” it said in a press release on 15 April.

The national daily testing capacity has risen from 2,500 to over 4,000 in the past couple of weeks, according to THL.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi