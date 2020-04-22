THE FINNISH INSTITUTE for Health and Welfare (THL) has announced a study to determine the presence of the new coronavirus in wastewater in Finland.
THL and Tampere University will collect samples from various wastewater treatment plans around the country for the study that is expected to complement knowledge about the incidence of the virus derived from antigen and antibody tests.
“Whereas an ordinary coronavirus test tells whether or not an individual is infected with the coronavirus, the wastewater study reflects the prevalence of the virus at the population level in different localities,” commented Tarja Pitkänen, a senior researcher at THL.
Studies in Australia, the Netherlands and the United States have demonstrated that it is possible to detect fragments of the genetic material (RNA) of the new coronavirus in untreated wastewater. The material provides no indication as to the vitality or communicability of the virus.
THL on Tuesday said the study offers an exceptional approach to monitoring changes in the epidemic at the population level, especially when conducted at regular intervals. The aim, it added, is that the monitoring provides close to real-time data on the epidemic by early June.
“Wastewater is used regularly to study drug use in different cities. When the study is conducted on a regular basis, it is possible to detect changes in the trends of drug use very accurately. The same approach has been utilised previously to study the presence of viruses,” said Teemu Gunnar, the head of forensic toxicology at THL.
THL also underscored that coronaviruses pose no risk of contaminating drinking water, as the techniques used by wastewater treatment plants remove and eradicate viruses effectively.
Testing expanded to people with minor symptoms
THL announced last week it has updated its testing guidelines for the new coronavirus in collaboration with hospital districts, stating effectively that also people with minor symptoms associated with the virus should be referred to tests.
“The updated guidelines state that all basic and special health care clients who are experiencing symptoms associated with a coronavirus infection or who, based on the judgement of a physician, can be suspected of having contracted the virus should be henceforth referred to tests,” it said in a press release on 15 April.
The national daily testing capacity has risen from 2,500 to over 4,000 in the past couple of weeks, according to THL.
Aleksi Teivainen – HT
Source: Uusi Suomi