The public funding agency is one of three institutions tasked with granting state-authorised subsidies to businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic and measures adopted to combat it.

MIKA LINTILÄ (Centre), the Minister of Economic Affairs, on Tuesday announced the Ministry of Employment and the Economy will initiate an internal audit into the extraordinary business subsidies granted by Business Finland.

Reports about the recipients of the potentially substantial subsidies have stirred up exasperation and disbelief among businesses, decision makers and the general public due to, for example, the apparent under-representation of the restaurant industry, the subject of one of the most heavy-handed measures in the fight against the pandemic.

The Ministry of Employment and the Economy has released data showing that software and consulting firms have received 16 per cent of subsidies granted by Business Finland.

Lintilä on Tuesday viewed that the audit is in the best interests of all stakeholders. “[The National Audit Office of Finland] VTV will obviously have to look into this,” he commented on Twitter.

“This is very unpleasant also for the businesses that have received even small subsidies. We have to make sure they can use the money they’ve received for developing their operations with an easy conscience,” he added in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat.

Minister of Education Li Andersson (Left Alliance) estimated earlier that, judging by media reports, the extraordinary subsidies have not been directed well enough to the sectors and business owners in the toughest position due to the outbreak.

“The subsidies have to be adjusted so that they are directed at those in need rather than the consultants most crafty at applying [for them],” she underlined.

Business Finland is responsible for disbursing over a half – 800 million euros – of the 1.45 billion euros in direct business subsidies authorised by the government. Its subsidies are available for the development projects of businesses employing six or more people, whereas subsidies to smaller businesses and lone proprietors are granted by municipalities and ELY Centres.

Lintilä suggested to Helsingin Sanomat on Monday that the issue stems partly from the mission of Business Finland: supporting the development of business operations.

“There is a mismatch between the need for funding and possibilities to grand subsidies through Business Finland and ELY Centres. Businesses would presently need money first and foremost for overcoming their acute cash flow crises, [not for various development projects],” he stated to the daily.

Reijo Kangas, the CEO of Business Finland, told Uusi Suomi on Tuesday that there are two main criteria for granting the subsidies: the recipient must demonstrate that its business has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and present a clear and credible development project that is about to start.

“These, as well as the financial standing of the business, are reviewed,” he said.

“I went through a large number of applications over the weekend, and I think the quality shows that the process is working. It’d be unrealistic to assume there are no mistakes in a process like this.”

Kangas conceded to Helsingin Sanomat earlier that the agency is not the right organisation to disburse subsidies designed to offset the losses of businesses, as its statutory purpose does not even allow it.

Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday wrote that ELY Centres have granted subsidies that are disproportionately high in comparison to the revenue of the recipients.

A software firm, it highlighted, received 84,000 euros despite reporting annual revenues of 12,000 euros; an information technology consultancy 85,000 euros despite reporting revenues of less than 3,000 euros; and a health care company 56,000 euros despite posting losses of hundreds of thousands of euros on revenues of 8,000 euros.

The newspaper pointed out that the revenues may be outdated, as they were obtained from the latest financial statements submitted to the Finnish Patent and Registration Office (PRH).

ELY Centres had only granted 29 million euros out of its budget of 400 million euros by 19 April, according to Helsingin Sanomat. Business Finland, in turn, has allocated over a quarter of its 800-million-euro subsidy budget.

