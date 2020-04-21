Mikael Pentikäinen, the chief executive of the Federation of Finnish Enterprises, on Sunday reminded that the lockdown of the most populous region in Finland, Uusimaa, was already lifted on grounds that it was no longer necessary to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

THE FEDERATION of Finnish Enterprises has encouraged the government to start re-opening the economy gradually as soon as the coronavirus crisis has subsided sufficiently.

“The government should also consider tearing down other restrictions – cautiously, of course, so that the dangerous and unpredictable contagious disease does not spread,” he said.

The counter-measures adopted by the government have kept the epidemic under control even better than expected, according to the Federation of Finnish Enterprises.

Almost 145,000 laid off temporarily, 20,000 permanently The Ministry of Employment and the Economy has reported that roughly 20,000 have been laid off and 144,000 temporarily laid off due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Companies with at least 20 employees are currently in talks over additional cost cutting measures with a total of almost 430,000 employees.

“We have more leeway to examine the restrictions in regards to schools, for instance. The examination must be made carefully in a way that takes into account the disease situation, the common interests of the society and, especially, the situation of people in the most vulnerable position,” said Pentikäinen.

“If the restrictions cannot be lifted quickly, the costs will become unreasonably high from the viewpoint of both the national economy and public health. Shutting down the economy fuels unemployment, which has a variety of effects – also on children,” he highlighted.

A survey by the federation found that a tenth of businesses have already lost all their revenue and roughly a third over a half of their revenue. One-fifth of businesses additionally reported that they are struggling to meet their financial obligations in the prevalent circumstance.

“Many businesses, business owners and families are in a very difficult situation. It is taking too long for the promised direct subsidies to find their way to businesses. Many end up in dire straits before the subsidies arrive,” told Pentikäinen.

The Federation of Finnish Enterprises proposed that the restaurant sector be re-opened gradually already in the coming weeks.

“It is possible to open cafés and restaurants little by little while taking into consideration the disease situation. There could be limitations related to geographical location, opening hours, customer numbers and risk groups,” he envisioned.

The Finnish restaurant industry consists of roughly 10,000 businesses and 50,000 employees. All bars, cafés and restaurants have been ordered to close their doors to non-takeaway customers until the end of May.

Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (SFP) broached on the topic of lifting the restrictions in a guest contribution to Ilkka-Pohjalainen on Sunday.

“The restrictions will be lifted gradually once experts view that is is justified. It is premature to say anything for sure at this stage, however,” she wrote. “The government appointed an expert task force last week to mull over proposals for overcoming and moving on from the crisis. We are getting slightly wiser day by day.”

She also stressed that the situation should still be treated very seriously.

“It is extremely important at this point in time that we all remember to follow the instructions that have been issued. The epidemic is not over.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi