Päivi Sillanaukee and Kirsi Varhila of the Ministry of Social Affairs indulged in a rare debate over who was responsible for notifying cabinet members of the joint acquisition scheme.

TWO SENIOR OFFICIALS at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health have indulged in a public blame game after Finland failed to join a joint tender for medical equipment initiated by the European Union.

Almost 60,000 tested, 4,000 infected The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) on Monday reported a daily increase of 85, to 3,868, in the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infections in Finland.

Over 2,500 of the infections have been confirmed in Uusimaa, the most populous region of Finland.

A total of 98 people have died in hospital of symptoms caused by the virus, signalling an increase of four from the previous day.

The median age of the 75 fatalities whose ages are known is 82 years. Over two-thirds (68%) of them are male.

A total of 59,200 samples have been tested for the virus, representing a rise of 1,900 from Sunday.

At least 2,000 people have recovered from the disease, according to a preliminary estimate based on cases reported at least two weeks ago that have not been updated with information on the course of the disease.

“I don’t want to go around the permanent state secretary in charge, Varhila,” Sillanaukee told Ilta-Sanomat on Saturday.

Varhila responded to her comment on Monday: “Given that the Ministry of Social Affairs is as large a ministry as it is and has three ministers, the permanent secretary would become quite the bottleneck if all issues went through her. Also director generals, in their respective purviews, report and have direct negotiations with ministers.”

Aino-Kaisa Pekonen (Left Alliance), the Minister of Social Affairs and Health, on Monday said the apparent communication breakdown has yet to have a practical impact on the stockpiles of Finland.

“The first acquisitions were relatively small when distributed between member states, and it is our understanding that the countries participating in the joint acquisition are not expected to receive any goods for weeks through this channel,” she wrote on Twitter.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, she added, will launch an internal investigation into the cause of the delay.

“Information hasn’t flowed well enough when it comes to the issue, and it is very important to determine if it had been possible to join the agreement earlier,” she said. “The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health will carry out an investigation into the issue and publish its results as soon as possible.”

Finland was the only member of the 27-country bloc to opt out when the agreement on joint acquisitions of medical equipment for the fight against the new coronavirus was signed by the EU in March. While it opted into the agreement later, it was no longer able to take part in the first acquisitions.

Pekonen on Monday said she asked officials to start preparing for joining the agreement as soon as she was made aware of it by the department of international affairs at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

The country joined the scheme on 27 March.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi