TWO SENIOR OFFICIALS at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health have indulged in a public blame game after Finland failed to join a joint tender for medical equipment initiated by the European Union.
Päivi Sillanaukee and Kirsi Varhila of the Ministry of Social Affairs indulged in a rare debate over who was responsible for notifying cabinet members of the joint acquisition scheme.
|
Almost 60,000 tested, 4,000 infected
“I don’t want to go around the permanent state secretary in charge, Varhila,” Sillanaukee told Ilta-Sanomat on Saturday.
Varhila responded to her comment on Monday: “Given that the Ministry of Social Affairs is as large a ministry as it is and has three ministers, the permanent secretary would become quite the bottleneck if all issues went through her. Also director generals, in their respective purviews, report and have direct negotiations with ministers.”
Aino-Kaisa Pekonen (Left Alliance), the Minister of Social Affairs and Health, on Monday said the apparent communication breakdown has yet to have a practical impact on the stockpiles of Finland.
“The first acquisitions were relatively small when distributed between member states, and it is our understanding that the countries participating in the joint acquisition are not expected to receive any goods for weeks through this channel,” she wrote on Twitter.
The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, she added, will launch an internal investigation into the cause of the delay.
“Information hasn’t flowed well enough when it comes to the issue, and it is very important to determine if it had been possible to join the agreement earlier,” she said. “The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health will carry out an investigation into the issue and publish its results as soon as possible.”
Finland was the only member of the 27-country bloc to opt out when the agreement on joint acquisitions of medical equipment for the fight against the new coronavirus was signed by the EU in March. While it opted into the agreement later, it was no longer able to take part in the first acquisitions.
Pekonen on Monday said she asked officials to start preparing for joining the agreement as soon as she was made aware of it by the department of international affairs at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.
The country joined the scheme on 27 March.
Aleksi Teivainen – HT
Source: Uusi Suomi