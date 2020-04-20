“Is it the case now that the protective equipment received in the deal can’t be used anywhere,” he was asked on the morning show of the public broadcaster.

ALL OF THE MASKS supplied by Onni Sarmaste, a Finnish businessman who is the subject of ongoing debt enforcement proceedings, appear to be useless, Janne Känkänen, the interim chief executive of the National Emergency Supply Agency (HVK), stated to YLE on Monday.

“That’s what it seems like at the moment,” he replied.

HVK has ordered surgical and respirator masks worth a total of 10 million euros from Sarmaste and Tiina Jylhä, a Finnish entrepreneur with a history of financial discrepancies, enforcement procedures and serious economic crimes. The contents of what was to be the first of several equipment shipments was shown to be unfit for hospital use quickly after its arrival in Finland on 7 April.

Känkänen told YLE that HVK is currently trying to ascertain how much of the payments can be recovered. “We’re arguing partly about the 10 million euros and we’ll see how much of the money we can recover for the state,” he said.

He also conceded that the agency did not possess the necessary expertise to handle the large and sudden acquisition. “We haven’t had enough professional expertise, and we’ll have to obtain more of it,” said Känkänen.

The botched order led to the resignation of his predecessor, Tomi Lounema.

The National Bureau of Investigation (KRP) on Friday confirmed it has opened a pre-trial investigation into the notorious acquisition.

“Out focus at this stage of the investigation is ensuring the funds can be recovered and that effort is facilitated by the freezing of over two million euros worth of funds made last week by the Money Laundering Clearing House. We are not in a position to comment on possible international measures,” said Tomi Kaskila, a senior detective superintendent at KRP.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT