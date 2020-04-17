Its estimate is based on the findings of a newly completed antigen study.

THE ACTUAL NUMBER of people infected with the new coronavirus may be dozens of times higher than the number of laboratory-confirmed infections, reports the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

At least 1,700 believed to have recovered from Covid-19 in Finland The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) on Thursday said the number of confirmed coronavirus infections has risen by 132 to 3,369.

Around two-thirds (2,133) of the cases have been reported in Uusimaa.

The new coronavirus has an incidence of 61 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The death toll from the virus crept up by three to 75. The median age of the 52 fatalities whose ages are known is 81.

At least 1,700 people are believed to have recovered from the disease. The preliminary estimate is based on the number of infections reported at least two weeks ago that have not been supplemented with updates about the disease course, according to THL.

Merit Melin, a senior scientist at THL, on Wednesday said the study is the first “preliminary estimate” of how widely the new coronavirus has spread in the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS).

“And [an estimate of] how large a share have possibly had the disease with no or only minor symptoms,” she said in a press release.

Samples for the antigen study were collected from the clinical chemistry laboratory of Huslab, a municipal laboratory enterprise owned by HUS, between 23 March and 12 April. The research data comprises a total of 442 blood samples from 15–90-year-old men and women who had given the sample for reasons other than a suspected coronavirus infection.

The samples were analysed without any identifying information.

Coronavirus antigens were detected in one of the 145 samples (0.7%) analysed during the first week of the three-week study, in none of the 150 samples analysed during the second week and in five of the 147 samples (3.4%) analysed during the third week.

As the antigen is produced in an average of two weeks, the findings reflect the incidence of infections two weeks prior to the collection of samples.

The number of laboratory-confirmed infections in the hospital district stands currently at slightly over 2,000. Uusimaa, which covers the cities of Helsinki, Espoo, Porvoo and Vantaa, has a total population of around 1.67 million.

The findings of the antigen study should be taken with a grain of salt due to the low number of samples, according to THL: “The data used in the study is not representative of the population as well a random population sample, meaning the results are very preliminary at this stage. They do, however, point in the same direction as the findings of an antigen study conducted on blood donors in Denmark,” explained Melin.

THL ascertained the presence of antigens with two tests: The samples were first filtered with a commercial rapid test, the performance of which had been tested before the study by THL. All positive results were then verified with another, reliable test that measures the ability of the antigens to neutralise the virus.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT