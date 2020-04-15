Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) on Wednesday revealed in a press conference today that the decision to lift the lockdown was made after it was determined that the constitutional grounds for exceptional measure were no longer in place.

THE FINNISH GOVERNMENT has decided to repeal the decree that allowed it to lock down Uusimaa, the most populous region of Finland.

The decision will enter into force after the government's session at 1pm on Wednesday, 15 April.

“Finland is not yet at a turning point when it comes to the [coronavirus] epidemic,” she stated, adding that the situation remains critical to the extent that the other restrictions and instructions on social contact and unnecessary travel will remain in effect.

“To put it clearly: now is not the time to take off to your cottage,” she retorted.

The Finnish government lent an ear to experts from the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) on Tuesday. The hearings made it obvious that although the lockdown remains a useful and effective measure to slow down the epidemic, it is no longer necessary as defined in the emergency powers act, according to Marin.

“That’s why the government is no longer able to uphold it,” said Anna-Maja Henriksson (SFP), the Minister of Justice.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi