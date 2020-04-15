The City of Helsinki on Tuesday revealed that almost 200 infections have been detected among members of the minority-language group – a number that accounts for 1.8 per cent of the entire Somali-speaking population.

CORONAVIRUS INFECTIONS have begun to increase sharply among Somali-speakers in Helsinki.

Over 47,300 samples tested, 3,160 infections confirmed in Finland The number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infections rose by 97 to 3,161 in Finland on Tuesday, according to the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

Uusimaa, the largest region in the country, remains the national epicentre of the epidemic, having accounted for 1,987 of the infections.

The new coronavirus currently has an incidence of 57 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The death toll from the virus rose by five to 64 between Monday and Tuesday.

Over 47,300 samples have been tested for the virus, signalling an increase of 1,300 from Monday.

The corresponding percentage is 0.2 among all residents of Helsinki.

Both the City of Helsinki and Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS) are alarmed by the recent development and will step up their measures to reduce the number of infections.

“The recent spread of infections among minority-language groups is very disconcerting,” said Jan Vapaavuori (NCP), the Mayor of Helsinki. “The situation necessitates co-operation between different stakeholders, the further development of multilingual services and effective communication. We are currently in talks about new measures to improve the situation with, for example, the Finnish Somali League.”

“This will also necessitate co-operation across the capital region, as the situation is unlikely to be limited to Helsinki,” added Vapaavuori.

Helsinki and HUS have already distributed information about the virus in a number of languages to provide instructions on, for example, social distancing, self-quarantine and what to do if you suspect you have contracted the virus. The information has also been provided in schools, in kindergartens and through youth outreach work.

The city has also added nurses, physicians and other health care professionals representing language minorities to it teams responsible for tracing infections in a bid to enhance its understanding of the reasons behind the recent up-tick.

Juha Tuominen, the CEO at HUS, said the hospital district has recognised the need to target its communication efforts at immigrant communities.

“We have increased communication in various languages and formats, such as video. It is critically important that the information and instructions are available through mediums that best reach everyone in Finland,” he underlined.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT