SYNLAB FINLAND has announced it will start testing samples for the new coronavirus in its laboratory in Kivihaka, Helsinki, on Tuesday, 14 April.
The Finnish branch of the international provider of private laboratory and imaging services promised the laboratory will test samples for the virus at least 16 hours a day and have a daily testing capacity of 500 samples, bringing its total to 3,000.
Samples from Finland were previously analysed in its central laboratory in Tallinn, Estonia.
Synlab on Tuesday said it intends to increase its testing capacity in both Helsinki and Tallinn. “Our aim in Kivihaka will be to keep the laboratory open for long hours, at least 16 hours a day, and continue the testing also on weekends. In Tallinn, the laboratory is open around the clock,” told Aarne Aktan, the CEO of Synlab Finland.
The service provider analyses the samples with the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).
Aleksi Teivainen – HT
Source: Uusi Suomi