HELSINKI FINLAND

14
Tue, Apr
Magma Survey

Covid-19 confirmed cases in Finland and other countries

(move mouse or toucn to see the trend in different countries) 

Source: Our world in data

A sample was being tested for the new coronavirus in the health care unit of Terveystalo in Leppävaara, Espoo, on 1 April 2020. (Jussi Nukari – Lehtikuva)

Domestic
Tools
Typography

SYNLAB FINLAND has announced it will start testing samples for the new coronavirus in its laboratory in Kivihaka, Helsinki, on Tuesday, 14 April.

The Finnish branch of the international provider of private laboratory and imaging services promised the laboratory will test samples for the virus at least 16 hours a day and have a daily testing capacity of 500 samples, bringing its total to 3,000.

Samples from Finland were previously analysed in its central laboratory in Tallinn, Estonia.

Synlab on Tuesday said it intends to increase its testing capacity in both Helsinki and Tallinn. “Our aim in Kivihaka will be to keep the laboratory open for long hours, at least 16 hours a day, and continue the testing also on weekends. In Tallinn, the laboratory is open around the clock,” told Aarne Aktan, the CEO of Synlab Finland.

The service provider analyses the samples with the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

Aleksi Teivainen – HT
Source: Uusi Suomi

ICPonline

Week's Most Popular Articles

Last Month's Most Read Articles

Partners