THL on Monday also revised the death toll from the new coronavirus from 28 to 27, explaining that there was a calculation error in one of the reports submitted by the special responsibility areas of university hospitals.

THE NUMBER of Covid-19 cases increased by 249 to 2,176 in Finland between Sunday and Monday, according to the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

Two of the fatalities were 40–59 years old, six 60–79 years old and 19 over 80 years old, with the median age being 84.

The Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS) continues to account for the majority of coronavirus infections, having reported a total of 1,362 infections. The actual number of cases nationwide is likely to be higher than reported because people who are asymptomatic or only show minor symptoms are not tested.

The incidence rate of the virus is currently estimated at 39 for every 100,000 residents.

A total of 32,800 samples have been tested for the virus, representing an increase of 1,100 from the previous day. The daily testing capacity will be raised from the current 2,500 to more than 4,000 in the coming weeks, according to THL.

The testing continues to focus on certain key or high-risk population groups, such as social and health care professionals and people with serious symptoms of respiratory infection.

THL on Monday stated that also other people with responsibilities of societal importance should be tested with a lower threshold in order to prevent disruptions in the security of supply and activities of authorities. Testing, it added, is also recommended for other population groups vulnerable to the virus, such as over 70-year-olds with underlying health conditions.

Once the sampling capacity has been ramped up sufficiently, tests should also be conducted on people with minor symptoms, people who have returned from abroad and other patient groups based on the judgement of physicians.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi