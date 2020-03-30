Helsinki Police Department on Sunday said it is impossible to estimate in advance how long the queues on the border will be, adding that motorists and public transport users alike should reserve more time than usual for their commute into the locked-down region.

COMMUTERS AND MOTORISTS should prepare for notable congestions on the border of Uusimaa, the most populous region of Finland, on Monday.

Number of infections rises to 1,218, deaths to 11 in Finland: A total of 1,218 coronavirus infections had been laboratory-confirmed in Finland by 9.30am on Sunday, 29 March, according to the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL)

Around two-thirds (810) of the infections have been confirmed by the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS).

The virus has claimed the lives of 11 in Finland. Nine of the deaths have occurred in HUS and one in the responsibility area of each Oulu University Hospital (OYS) and Tampere University Hospital (TAYS).

Uusimaa, which has become the epicentre of the new coronavirus pandemic in Finland, was locked down to slow down the spread of the virus at 12am on Saturday, 28 March.

“People can have a major impact on how smooth their own and others’ commutes are,” reminded Jere Roimu, a superintendent at Helsinki Police Department. “If possible, you should work remotely. If it is necessary to go to the workplace, travel outside the busy hours and make sure you have enough time.”

Helsinki Police Department also advised motorists to prepare an employer-issued proof of commute or other work-related document to facilitate the inspections, even though such a document is not strictly required.

If the document is clear enough, it may suffice to show it through the car window or a small opening in the window. The officers conducting the inspections, however, may request that motorists open the window and provide further information about the nature of their business in Uusimaa.

Helsinki Police Department has revealed that over a thousand motorists were asked to turn back at the border between Saturday and Sunday.

Helsingin Sanomat wrote yesterday evening that police officers stopped a total of 29,459 vehicles on the border, ordering 1,144 of them to turn back. Similar inspections were also conducted in trains, with the police reporting that 29 of the 1,200 passengers who sought to cross the regional border last weekend were ordered to turn back.

Only one person has thus far been issued a fine for breaking the order issued under the emergency powers act, according to the newspaper.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi