The Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS) and Päijät-Häme Joint Authority for Health and Wellbeing each reported yesterday that an elderly person succumbed to a disease caused by the virus, known officially as Covid-19.

THE DEATH TOLL from the new coronavirus increased to five in Finland on Thursday.

No further details of the cases were provided to protect the privacy of the deceased and their families.

The outbreak had previously claimed the lives of three people in Finland, two in the hospital area of Helsinki University Hospital (HYKS) and one in the hospital area of Tampere University Hospital (TAYS).

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) on Thursday reported that the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infections in the country has risen to 958, 894 of which have been reported to the national infectious disease register. Over a half (54%) of the cases entered into the were men and the rest women. Almost a hundred (96) people are currently receiving hospital care for symptoms caused by the new coronavirus, with 24 of them in intensive care.

The number of laboratory-confirmed stood at 880 on Wednesday.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi