“The entire world is in a state of emergency. No one can evaluate the outcome, but it can already be seen that the effects will be profound and long-lasting. Our daily lives will change inevitably and we are faced with a reality where our thoughts and actions are dictated by health, livelihood and mutual care,” he wrote in his blog .

PRESIDENT Sauli Niinistö has urged Finns to show solidarity with one another in the midst of the state of emergency declared in Finland on Monday.

“It is now particularly important to support people who serve customers for a living, be it in health care or retail. The customer is still king, but now in the sense that they should be concerned about the continuity of services and take that into consideration in their transactions.”

Niinistö on Thursday stressed to YLE that as authorities are instructing us to keep a safe physical distance to others, it is crucial to keep our fellow people in our thoughts.

“We all need a bit of the thinking that I’m not alone in this, but we’re all in this together – and that in a way we’re supporting each other,” he estimated in an interview on YLE’s A-studio. “People tend to start seeing beyond their own self-interests in times of difficulty.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi