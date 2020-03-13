“Let’s maintain a gap of at least one metre to anyone with flu symptoms. Let’s stay away from large crowds and congestions. Let’s not participate in happenings, public events and big meetings (let’s hold them remotely). Let’s be sick at home,” he listed on Twitter on Thursday.

MARKKU TERVAHAUTA , the director general of the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), has issued four recommendations to the general public due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Tervahauta encouraged Finns to also reduce domestic travel as much as possible and make short journeys by foot or bicycle instead of public transport especially during peak commute times.

“It’s important that people suffering from minor symptoms stay at home and avoid social contact. Reducing social contact is important also to healthy people, because it limits the spread of the epidemic. You can contribute to this by, for instance, working remotely and avoiding places with lots of people,” echoed Mika Salminen, a director at THL.

THL on Thursday also communicated that it will no longer be referring to certain countries and regions as epidemic areas due to rapid changes in the coronavirus situation especially in Europe and North America.

“The objective remains to detect infections and slow down the start of the epidemic in Finland. The rapid detection of infections is important so that the counter-measures can limit infections especially in elderly people and people with underlying health conditions,” said Salminen.

The press release indicates that the epidemic is expected to spread at different rates in different parts of the country, necessitating different types of responses from local authorities.

Salminen explained that limiting the number of further infections by determining infection chains and identifying people exposed to the coronavirus remains worthwhile especially in parts of the country where there are no signs of a wide spread of the virus. Authorities in areas with signs of an epidemic, in turn, should focus on protecting the population groups most at risk.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi