“All of us, including the central administration, will have to think about our behaviour, both in terms of travel and everyday interaction with people. Cancelling trips and events and agreeing in advance to avoid close contact and hand-shaking are now part of our daily lives,” he wrote on social media on Sunday.

PRESIDENT Sauli Niinistö has encouraged the public to exercise restraint when it comes to travel and follow the instructions of authorities in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

He reminded the public that the cancellations of various large events are warranted, because the higher the number and wider the geographical spread of people gathering in a single place, the higher the risk of the virus spreading further.

“There are no risk-free trips; after all, the virus has found its way to, for instance, the French Parliament and EU headquarters.”

Niinistö also reminded people who have been away on a trip about the incubation period of the coronavirus – that is, the period between contraction and onset of symptoms.

“The incubation period of the virus can easily catch you by surprise. That is why all sorts of precautionary measures are warranted after returning home. A couple of weeks isn’t a terribly long time to exercise some restraint, and it’s good and fair to tell the reason for that to the subjects of that restraint.”

The National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has reported that the coronavirus has an incubation period of 2–12 days, with the average being five days.

The president also pointed out that authorities have provided invaluable instructions for daily measures to combat the virus, stressing that the instructions should be followed from “hand-washing to sneezing into your armpit”.

“We’ll get over this,” he assured.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi