The Central Finland Health Care District revealed yesterday that three people have tested positive for the virus also known as the novel coronavirus, one of them after returning from an epidemic area and the other two after contracting the virus from a carrier in Finland.

THE NUMBER of Covid-19 cases crept up from 25 to 33 in Finland on Monday.

“The patients are at home in isolation and in good condition. The hospital district will be contacting the few people exposed to the virus,” its spokesperson said in a press release.

The Central Finland Health Care District will continue to monitor and examine the situation in co-operation with local health care officials and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

THL on Monday reported about five new cases of Covid-19 in Finland. Three of the cases were confirmed in the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS), one in Pirkanmaa Hospital District and one in Kanta-Häme Hospital District.

Kanta-Häme Hospital District said that a working-age person has tested positive for the virus after returning from Northern Italy. The person is believed to have exposed 33 people to the virus, including 31 students at the folk high school they teach at, the Wahren Institute, in Forssa, Southern Finland.

All 33 have been ordered into two-week home quarantine.

“Placing the exposed into home quarantine is a precautionary measure to prevent further infections. The people placed into home quarantine are asymptomatic [and] if they develop symptoms, we will rule out the possibility of a Covid-19 infection,” said Sally Järvelä, the medical director at Kanta-Häme Hospital District.

“An asymptomatic person exposed to the virus does not pose a risk of transmission between the exposure and placement in home quarantine, so the friends and families of the exposed need not worry.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi