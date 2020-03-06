The unconfirmed rumours circulating among pupils and parents suggest that two to four pupils had visited a local shop and spent time in nearby areas.

A HANDFUL OF PUPILS from Viikki Teacher Training School in Helsinki are rumoured to have violated the quarantine order issued to them after being in contact with the school-age boy who tested positive for the new coronavirus last week .

Leena Turpeinen, the director of health and substance abuse services at the City of Helsinki, confirmed to Uusi Suomi that authorities were notified of the suspected quarantine violations on Wednesday.

“We were contacted yesterday and we have reacted to it,” she said yesterday.

The parents of the roughly 100 children ordered into quarantine have been notified of the issue by the principals of Viikki Teacher Training School, according to Turpeinen.

“The intention is that we at the social and health care division will send a message [to the families] and reiterate what’s the purpose of the quarantine and ask them to pay attention to it,” she added, stressing that the quarantine orders should not be taken lightly.

She clarified that because authorities have not been able to verify the identities of the pupils who allegedly broke the order, the messages will be sent to all families whose members have been exposed to the coronavirus.

“The instructions state that you should stay at home in quarantine [although] you can go outside to take the dog for a walk or go bicycling. But you shouldn’t go into a shop in order not to expose other people,” she was quoted as saying by Helsingin Sanomat on Thursday.

Turpeinen also reminded that the pupils ordered into quarantine have not necessarily been infected with the coronavirus, but they have simply been exposed to a person with a confirmed infection. Health care authorities have also estimated that the risk of the exposed pupils contracting the virus is low, because the child was only experiencing minor symptoms at school.

“We’re talking about people who’ve been ordered into quarantine because of a possible exposure. It’s a different thing than talking about people who are clearly sick,” she underscored.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi