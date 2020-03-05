Many Finnish economists rushed to express their concern about the decrease, highlighting that the output was expected to contract by only about 0.4 per cent.

THE GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT of Finland contracted by 0.7 per cent from the previous quarter between October and December 2019, according to preliminary data released by Statistics Finland on Friday, 28 February.

“Ouch! What a shockingly bad fourth quarter,” tweeted Timo Vesala, the chief economist at Municipality Finance. “This data would mean that the growth in 2019 was only one per cent. It’s probably the most dismal end to the year in Europe. A quick calculation shows that we got a negative ‘growth inheritance’ for this year.”

His shock was echoed by Pasi Kuoppamäki, the chief economist at Danske Bank. Kuoppamäki on Friday reminded that the fourth-quarter output only increased by 0.4 per cent year-on-year, whereas investments declined by over three per cent.

“Weaker than expected,” he summarised.

Tuuli Koivu, the chief economist at Nordea, said the contraction of output was surprising particularly in light of a major ship delivery that took place in the fourth quarter.

“Even the ship delivery wasn’t enough to rescue [the quarter], as all other sub-items contracted. GDP growth in 2019 was 1.0 per cent, providing a poor springboard for this year. This isn’t a laughing matter,” she said.

Juhana Brotherus, the chief economist at the Mortgage Society of Finland (Hypo), pointed out that the data indicates that the output began to decline under the watch of the government of Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP).

“It also justified this fear: we were in recession in 2018 – during the tenure of [Juha] Sipilä’s (Centre) government.”

Brotherus also acknowledged that the government can only have a minor impact on economic fluctuations in Finland.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi