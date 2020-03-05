Maria Ohisalo (Greens), the Finnish Minister of the Interior, on Tuesday said she and her counterparts from the 27-country bloc wanted to send a clear message to Turkey, which declared last week it is no longer capable of stopping migrants from continuing their journey toward the EU.

MEMBERS of the European Union have pledged support to their three peers faced with a potential influx of migrants from Turkey: Greece, Cyprus and Bulgaria.

“We’ll reject Turkey’s attempts to use people as political pawns. We shared a willingness to say this out loud and send a very strong message to Turkey,” she stated to Helsingin Sanomat.

The EU and Turkey agreed in 2016 that aid from the bloc would be conditional on the country’s ability to prevent migrants from leaving its soil and heading toward the EU.

The interior ministers convened yesterday for an emergency meeting to co-ordinate their efforts to assist the three member states and clarify the situation at their borders with Turkey. Some 25,000 migrants and asylum seekers have congregated at the border between Greece and Turkey, according to estimates from the EU.

The EU, they asserted in a joint declaration, will stand by Greece, Cyprus and Bulgaria: attempts to cross the border illegally will be thwarted without violating international treaties or EU law.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced last weekend the country will suspend the processing of asylum applications for a month, complicating the situation further. The European Commission has said it is not yet able to comment on the decision.

Ohisalo on Wednesday pointed out that the joint declaration draws attention to the importance of complying with international treaties. “That entails that asylum applications must be processed and accepted,” she told Helsingin Sanomat.

The European Union on Tuesday declared it is ready to disburse more than 700 million euros to assist Greece, Cyprus and Bulgaria.

Its member states have also been asked to dedicate resources to the rapid intervention launched at the border between Greece and Turkey by Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency. Finland is prepared to commit 30 border guards to the effort, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

“Finland has a patrol boat there and the possibility to send new patrol boats. Seven to 14 people are working in the region under the scope of Frontex,” said Ohisalo.

Finland, the newspaper reported, is also prepared to send roughly a dozen people to various support duties through Europol and the European Asylum Support Office (EASO). Ohisalo told before the emergency meeting that the country will also send roughly 100 tents, with a total capacity of 500 beds, and water.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT