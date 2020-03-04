VIOLATING a quarantine order issued due to exposure to the new coronavirus can have criminal repercussions, tells Liisa Katajamäki, a senior ministerial advisor at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. “If people don’t comply with the decision and breaks quarantine, they can be sentenced to a fine or a maximum of three months in prison for health protection violation under the criminal code,” she reminded on Tuesday.

The Finnish communicable diseases act stipulates that a quarantine order can be issued to people who have been exposed or can be reasonably suspected of having been exposed to a generally hazardous disease.



A total of 150 people have thus far been ordered into quarantine for being exposed to the coronavirus, known officially as Covid-19, in Finland.

Most of the quarantine orders are linked to a school-age boy who contracted the virus from a working-age woman who returned recently to Finland from Milan, Italy. The boy is believed to have exposed roughly 100 fourth- and sixth-grade pupils and teachers at Viikki Teacher Training School in Helsinki, as well as 30 members of youth football club HJK 07 Sininen.

A total of seven coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Finland.

Globally, the number of infections crept up by 1,922 to almost 91,000 during the course of Tuesday, according to the latest update from the World Health Organization (WHO). The number of deaths, in turn, rose by 69 to over 3,100, the majority of which (2,946) have been reported in China.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi