The pre-trial investigation has continued for two years and dealt with at least three deaths and exceptionally serious acts of neglect and wrongdoing between 2011 and 2014.

THE SOUTHWEST FINLAND Police Department on Monday revealed it is investigating a slew of serious offences connected to the operations of a hospital-at-home specialising in hospice care in Turku.

The main suspects in the large-scale case are the two owners of the service provider – a female doctor and a male nurse who used to be married, according to Helsingin Sanomat. Also suspected are six officials from the City of Turku.

The nurse is suspected of aggravated negligent homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated embezzlement, aggravated fraud, several counts of aggravated forgery and narcotics offences, whereas the doctor is suspected of involvement in at least some of the offences.

The local officials, in turn, are suspected of neglecting their duty to supervise the operations of the hospital-at-home, which media reports have identified as Kotisairaala Luotsi.

According to the Southwest Finland Police Department, the pre-trial investigation has focused particularly on the suspected negligent actions of the nurse – including administering wrong medications and forging the signatures of physicians on prescriptions – that may have endangered the health, as well as possibly the lives, of patients in hospice care.

Discrepancies and shortcomings have also been observed in patient records and death certificates.

“In collaboration with officials at the City of Turku, police have determined in the pre-trial investigation that the deaths of an estimated 100–120 of the patients treated by the service provider were not verified by a doctor in accordance with regulations. The investigation has shown that most of the cases occurred during the shifts of the nurse suspect,” a police spokesperson said on Monday.

The investigators have gained access only to the records of three patients due to confidentiality provisions and not the patient register of the service provider, meaning they have been unable to ask for the consent of family members for accessing the records.

“There may be more similar cases because in the investigated cases the relatives of the deceased had not suspected the care provider of any neglect or wrongdoing,” the spokesperson said.

The Southwest Finland Police Department asked people whose relatives were transferred to the care of a private hospice care provider in 2011–2014 to contact the police and give their consent for accessing the records.

It also revealed the statute of limitations on the suspected offences by the city officials would have expired at the beginning of last year, but at the request of a prosecutor the statute was extended by a year by the District Court of Varsinais-Suomi on 7 February 2020.

Three of the six officials have since retired or moved to another employer.

Luotsi Oy was made responsible for the hospice care of 185 patients for a four-year period after a tendering process completed by the City of Turku in 2011. Both Helsingin Sanomat and STT have obtained documents pertaining to the process and reported that the bid of the service provider was by far the most affordable.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi