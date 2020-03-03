A NEW CASE of Covid-19 has been confirmed in the Hospital District of Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS), reports Helsingin Sanomat.
The National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) on Monday said the virus, also known as the new coronavirus, has been contracted by a person who is part of the inner circle of the woman whose infection was confirmed on Friday, 28 February.
HUS stated yesterday that the infection did not come as a surprise and that the person in question, a working-age man, is in good condition. Work to determine if he has exposed any other people to the virus continues.
A total of seven cases of the new coronavirus have therefore been confirmed in Finland.
Aleksi Teivainen – HT