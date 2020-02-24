Mäntykannas on Friday wrote in a blog for the private weather forecasting company that the combination of easterly winds and warmer-than-usual sea surfaces may create the right conditions for a days-long snowstorm that could dump piles of snow in, for example, the capital region starting tomorrow evening.

PARTS of Southern Finland may finally get their long-awaited cover of snow, possibly a thick one, tells Markus Mäntykannas, a meteorologist at Foreca.

“Next week looks intriguing,” he said, pointing to the latest forecast by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF). The weakening of westerly winds may bring about a couple of wintery elements: snowfall and sub-zero temperatures – even in Southern Finland!”.

“Midway into next week, colder air may release well into Southern Europe, bringing a snow cover also to Southern Finland.”

Mäntykannas pointed out that although there is potential for a days-long snowstorm in southern parts of the country, it remains unknown how long the period of colder and snowier weather will last.

“Because of the sunshine in March, day temperatures will start creeping up above zero in some parts of the country for natural reasons. Some years, March has been the coldest month of the winter: the last times this occurred was in 2008 and 2005. Even if thermal winter started sometime in March in Southern Finland, it would not be long. It would be overcome by April,” he explained.

Paavo Korpela, a meteorologist at the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI) on Sunday estimated that there is a 50 per cent chance of snow in Southern Finland.

“The week will be clearly more wintery, and if rains from the south arrive in the country midway into the week they would come down as snow,” he commented in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi