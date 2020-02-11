Its ongoing strike in the mechanical forest industry will be expanded to cover companies in the carpentry and bioproduct sectors, bringing the total number of employees within the scope of the strike to roughly 10,000, extended by two weeks to end on 8 March instead of 24 February.

THE INDUSTRIAL UNION on Sunday decided to extend and expand its industrial actions in the mechanical forest industry.

The overtime ban in the two sectors will be extended to last until 10 March. Employees covered by the collective bargaining agreement on technical servicing and maintenance, meanwhile, will continue to take part in a sympathy strike until 8 March.

The reason for the new industrial actions is lack of progress in collective bargaining talks with Finnish Forest Industries.

“The employer has also been guilty of misleading propaganda. The Forest Industries has claimed, for instance, that the negotiations in the mechanical forest industry have not moved forward due to the reluctance of the Industrial Union,” stated Riku Aalto, the chairperson of the Industrial Union.

“The Industrial Union, however, has thrashed out 17 new collective bargaining agreements in its sectors, most recently in its three chemical industry sectors. Finnish Forest Industries has yet to agree on a single collective bargaining agreement even though the agreements in the sectors it represents expired last year.”

The two labour market organisations will re-convene to seek a breakthrough in the talks at the office of the National Conciliator on Monday, 10 February.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi