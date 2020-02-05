“SAK has completely detached itself from reality. The strikes crippling the country are part of the policy of trade unions, not a decision by employers,” he slammed on Twitter on Monday.

JYRKI HOLLMÉN , the head of labour market affairs at Finnish Forest Industries, has questioned the Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions’ (SAK) interpretation of the cause of the unrest and strikes ravaging the labour markets in Finland.

SAK argued earlier in a press release that employers have themselves to blame for the series of labour disputes. Employer organisations, it claimed, have demanded that employees respect the collective bargaining agreement struck in the technology industry at the beginning of the year while refusing respect it themselves by doing away with the 24-hour increase in annual working time adopted under the competitiveness pact.

The main bones of contention in the negotiations remain the so-called competitiveness hours and wage increases.

The central organisation told that its 17 member unions have made several proposals to find common ground in the ongoing collective bargaining negotiations, but the proposals have been rejected by employer organisations.

“The employers have thwarted the proposals of employees regardless of the sector with their radical and inflexible approach without presenting their own settlement proposals,” its press release reads.

Jarkko Eloranta, the chairperson of SAK, and Petri Vanhala, the chairperson of the Finnish Paper Workers’ Union, replied to Hollmén on Twitter, reminding him that it takes two to cook up a conflict.

“Are you, Jyrki, of the opinion that you have no role whatsoever in the labour market situation or unlocking it?” asked Eloranta. “This is surely the first dispute with only one party,” added Vanhala.

“You can cook up a dispute by making unconditional demands and stage strikes on top of it,” retorted Hollmén.

The Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK) on Monday said SAK should be fully aware that its member organisations always regarded the working-time increase as a permanent change. Its interpretation is that the increase could be scrapped in the technology industry because it was set forth in a separate terminable minutes.

In other sectors, the increase was set forth in collective bargaining agreements.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi