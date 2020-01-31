The United Kingdom and the EU have agreed on a withdrawal agreement including a transition period until 31 December 2020. Although, as of 1 February 2020, the United Kingdom will no longer be a member of the EU, the withdrawal agreement guarantees that social security entitlements will remain unchanged during the transition period, Informs Kela, The Social Insurance Institution of Finland.

During the transition period, the UK’s withdrawal from the EU will not cause any changes to benefits payable by Kela or the UK. The withdrawal agreement applies to persons who have moved between the countries before the end of the transition period as well as to their family members. The rights and responsibilities that the EU countries and the UK have with respect to social security will be determined in the same way as when the UK was a member of the EU. The transition period will continue until the end of 2020.

Brexit may have an impact after the transition period

The withdrawal agreement between the UK and the EU secures continued entitlement to social security benefits acquired during the UK:s EU membership and during the transition period, also after the end of the transition period. If, after the transition period, residence in Finland or the UK continues without interruption, the entitlement to social security benefits will, as a rule, remain unchanged.

Insurance periods accrued in the UK will continue to be taken into account when determining the entitlement to social security benefits payable by Kela, such as pensions and parental allowances. Conversely, the UK will take periods accrued in the EU into account when making decisions on social security benefits. Benefits granted on the basis of insurance periods give entitlement to health insurance benefits and family benefits financed by the country that pays the benefits in question.

Kela has gathered the information for its customers on how Brexit will affect social security rights. A summary is available on Information about Brexit. Kela will also provide information on the effects after the transition period when additional information is available.

As a rule, legal residence in Finland is a requirement for Kela benefits. UK citizens should register their right of residence in accordance with the instructions from the Finnish Immigration Service.

Those affected can follow Kela’s page with information about Brexit updated frequently.

HT