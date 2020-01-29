HELSINKI FINLAND

Markku Broas, a chief physician specialising in infectious diseases at Lapland Hospital District being interviewed at the press conference held in Rovaniemi, Finland, on January 29, 2020,.

A Chinese tourist who had left Wuhan province five days ago and had been admitted to a hospital in the Finnish Lapland has tested positive for the new strain of Corona virus, which started spreading from Wuhan. "The patient who was admitted to hospital yesterday for tests after showing symptoms of the deadly new strain of coronavirus has been confirmed to carry the virus today," said Markku Broas, a chief physician specialising in infectious diseases at Lapland Hospital District. The confirmed case was publicised today in a press conference in Rovaniemi.

Officials estimate that 15 other people have been exposed to the virus.

