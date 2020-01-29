Markku Broas, a chief physician specialising in infectious diseases at Lapland Hospital District, on Monday stated to the tabloid daily that the patient had experienced influenza-like symptoms for two days prior to seeking treatment.

AN UNDER 40-YEAR-OLD Chinese tourist has been quarantined with a possible case of coronavirus at Lapland Central Hospital in Rovaniemi, Finland, reports Iltalehti.

The hospital staff have taken samples from the patient and sent them for analysis to the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) in Helsinki.

Broas underscored that there are signs suggesting the patient has been infected specifically by the coronavirus, as similar symptoms are also found in regular influenza patients.

“We’re talking about a precautionary measure. The patient is from the Wuhan area. We don’t know yet when the patient arrived in Finland,” he said to Iltalehti.

THL on Friday reported that the samples taken earlier from a Chinese father and son tested negative for the virus, which causes severe acute respiratory infection. The coronavirus has thus far claimed the lives of 106 and sickened over 4,500 people in China.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT